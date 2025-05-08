Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Shane McCormick, 50th Security Forces Squadron police officer, enters with his team to respond to the active shooter exercise at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 8, 2025. The exercise was held to demonstrate the key role mission support airmen play in the success of the U.S. Space Force mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 9026731
    VIRIN: 250508-X-OF631-1135
    Resolution: 5416x3537
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB
    Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB
    Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB
    Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB
    Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB
    Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    Readiness
    Firefighters
    ATHENA
    Active Shooter Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download