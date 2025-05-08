Shane McCormick, 50th Security Forces Squadron police officer, enters with his team to respond to the active shooter exercise at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 8, 2025. The exercise was held to demonstrate the key role mission support airmen play in the success of the U.S. Space Force mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)
Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB
