Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB

50th Security Forces Squadron and 50th Civil Engineering Squadron conducted an active shooter response exercise for the ATHENA Conference on May 8, at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado.



This event demonstrated the key role mission support airmen play in the success of the U.S. Space Force mission.



During the exercise, a simulated shooter entered the Schriever Event Center and took control of the room, which included U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Space Operations Command commander, Chief Master Sgt. Caleb M. Lloyd, SpOC senior enlisted leader and Brian T. Kehl, Ph.D., SpOC deputy to the commander of combat support. 50th SFS defenders and 50th CES firefighters responded by eliminating the threat, clearing the building and evacuating a simulated wounded person.



“Airmen provide the backbone upon which the Space Force can project power by ensuring survivable, enduring, and flexible support exists to enable critical operations supporting the Joint Force around the world,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Dayne Foote, 50th SFS commander. “In today’s world, active shooters are a very real threat facing our troops and our installations. By showcasing the capability of defenders and firefighters to respond nearly instantaneously, we are instilling confidence in our mission partners, which enables them to be more effective at executing their missions.”



The exercise was held as part of the 2025 ATHENA conference, which is a gathering of all senior leaders in SpOC to conduct strategic planning, discuss priorities, and conduct professional development. 50 SFS and 50 CES continually exercise scenarios like this due to their commitment to ensuring continuous and uninterrupted support to the joint and combined force.



To learn more about how to respond to an active shooter visit: https://www.beready.af.mil/Disasters-Emergencies/Man-Made-Incident/Active-Shooter/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 Story ID: 497556 Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US