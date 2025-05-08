Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three C-21A Learjet, two C-37A Gulfstream and six C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing prepare for take off during a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2025. The exercise involved multiple units working together to rapidly deploy aircraft, personnel and resources to support a range of missions within 48 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)