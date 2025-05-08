Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-37A Gulfstream assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing takes off during a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2025. Maximum generation exercises entail large-scale drills designed to test and enhance the Department of the Air Force’s ability to quickly generate and deploy airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)