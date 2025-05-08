A C-37A Gulfstream assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing takes off during a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2025. Maximum generation exercises entail large-scale drills designed to test and enhance the Department of the Air Force’s ability to quickly generate and deploy airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9025354
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-ER993-1129
|Resolution:
|6135x4094
|Size:
|904.44 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.