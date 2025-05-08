Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An elephant walk consisting of three C-21A Learjet, two C-37A Gulfstream and six C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing prepare for take off during a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2025. The first elephant walks occurred during World War II during which large fleets of allied bombers lined up in formation for mass events, resembling the nose-to-tail formations of elephants walking to a watering hole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kenneth Baird)