    Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise [Image 3 of 12]

    Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A C-37A Gulfstream participates in an elephant walk during a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, May 9, 2025. During a maximum generation exercise, all available, fully armed aircraft are employed to prepare pilots for a mass event when called upon, demonstrating lethality and readiness in a variety of contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 10:24
    Photo ID: 9025353
    VIRIN: 250508-F-SL051-1600
    Resolution: 4969x3306
    Size: 759.05 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airpower
    Elephant Walk
    C-130J Super Hercules
    C-21A Learjet
    C-37A Gulfstream
    maximum generation

