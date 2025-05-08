Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-37A Gulfstream participates in an elephant walk during a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, May 9, 2025. During a maximum generation exercise, all available, fully armed aircraft are employed to prepare pilots for a mass event when called upon, demonstrating lethality and readiness in a variety of contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)