Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise

A formation of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing perform a flyover during a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2025. During the exercise, multiple units rapidly deployed aircraft, personnel and resources within 48 hours to showcase readiness and airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)