Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise

C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing prepare for a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2025. During a maximum generation exercise, all available, fully armed aircraft are employed to prepare pilots for a mass event when called upon, demonstrating lethality and readiness in a variety of contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)