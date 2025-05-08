C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing prepare for a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2025. During a maximum generation exercise, all available, fully armed aircraft are employed to prepare pilots for a mass event when called upon, demonstrating lethality and readiness in a variety of contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9025374
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-VH914-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.