Opening Ceremony: 35th FW and Allies Unite for 2025 Sakura Olympics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A lit torch sits on a podium for display at the Sakura Olympics opening ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2025. The event promotes physical readiness and joint collaboration, key components of the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to ensure combat effectiveness and strengthen partnerships with allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)