    Opening Ceremony: 35th FW and Allies Unite for 2025 Sakura Olympics [Image 6 of 6]

    Opening Ceremony: 35th FW and Allies Unite for 2025 Sakura Olympics

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A lit torch sits on a podium for display at the Sakura Olympics opening ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2025. The event promotes physical readiness and joint collaboration, key components of the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to ensure combat effectiveness and strengthen partnerships with allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 20:11
    Photo ID: 9024431
    VIRIN: 250507-F-VQ736-1218
    Resolution: 5067x7601
    Size: 27.78 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Opening Ceremony: 35th FW and Allies Unite for 2025 Sakura Olympics [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Honor guard
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    35th FW
    Joint collaboration

