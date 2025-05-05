Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opening Ceremony: 35th FW and Allies Unite for 2025 Sakura Olympics [Image 5 of 6]

    Opening Ceremony: 35th FW and Allies Unite for 2025 Sakura Olympics

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, left, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, extends a torch out for Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Fujita Teruaki, 3rd Air Wing commander, to light the wick at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2025. This symbolic gesture highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to foster enduring partnerships and operational unity with its Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

