Opening Ceremony: 35th FW and Allies Unite for 2025 Sakura Olympics

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, left, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, extends a torch out for Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Fujita Teruaki, 3rd Air Wing commander, to light the wick at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2025. This symbolic gesture highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to foster enduring partnerships and operational unity with its Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)