Opening Ceremony: 35th FW and Allies Unite for 2025 Sakura Olympics

A joint Honor Guard composed of U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Space Force members stand by for the opening ceremony of the 2025 Sakura Olympics at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2025. Their unified presence reinforces the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to project strength through joint readiness, allied integration, and unwavering ceremonial precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)