Opening Ceremony: 35th FW and Allies Unite for 2025 Sakura Olympics

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, delivers the opening speech for the 2025 Sakura Olympics at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2025. Through organized athletic competition, the Sakura Olympics offers a low-stress, high-impact venue for the U.S. and Japan Air-Self Defense Force to strengthen rapport, aligning with the 35th Fighter Wing’s goal of building resilient, integrated teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)