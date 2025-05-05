Opening Ceremony: 35th FW and Allies Unite for 2025 Sakura Olympics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators applaud during the 2025 Sakura Olympics opening ceremony following a speech at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2025. The Sakura Olympics bolster the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission of strengthening bilateral defense capabilities and mutual support by fostering teamwork through friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)