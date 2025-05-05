Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Turtle Search participant finds and shows a Woodland Box Turtle to Joseph Gentry, 733d Mission Support Group wildlife biologist, during Earth Week’s turtle survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2025. Six turtles were found in Training Area 17A and three in TA17C, far surpassing the usual two to three turtles typically observed in TA1 during past surveys. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)