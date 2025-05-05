Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Woodland Box Turtle hides beneath a cluster of fern plants during Earth Week’s turtle survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2025. This year’s survey in Training Area 1 marked an increase in turtle observations compared to previous years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)