Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A Woodland Box Turtle hides beneath a cluster of fern plants during Earth Week’s turtle survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2025. This year’s survey in Training Area 1 marked an increase in turtle observations compared to previous years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 14:30
    Photo ID: 9021426
    VIRIN: 250422-F-BD665-1031
    Resolution: 5215x3470
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download