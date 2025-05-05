Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Surveyors document a Woodland Box Turtle found in Training Area 17C during Earth Week’s turtle survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2025. The area was subject to a prescribed burn three weeks prior, yet no injured turtles were observed during the survey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 14:30
    Photo ID: 9021440
    VIRIN: 250422-F-BD665-1015
    Resolution: 4640x3087
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island
    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download