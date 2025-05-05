Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

Surveyors document a Woodland Box Turtle found in Training Area 17C during Earth Week’s turtle survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2025. The area was subject to a prescribed burn three weeks prior, yet no injured turtles were observed during the survey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)
04.21.2025
05.07.2025
|9021440
|250422-F-BD665-1015
|4640x3087
|3.34 MB
JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
