Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

Surveyors document a Woodland Box Turtle found in Training Area 17C during Earth Week’s turtle survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2025. The area was subject to a prescribed burn three weeks prior, yet no injured turtles were observed during the survey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)