Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

A close-up view of a Woodland Box Turtle captured in Training Area 17A to show participants its distinctive shell markings during Earth Week’s turtle survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2025. This year’s survey yielded more turtles than typically observed during previous annual monitoring events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9021435
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-BD665-1012
|Resolution:
|5913x3934
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
