Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

A close-up view of a Woodland Box Turtle captured in Training Area 17A to show participants its distinctive shell markings during Earth Week’s turtle survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2025. This year’s survey yielded more turtles than typically observed during previous annual monitoring events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)