Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

A Woodland Box Turtle returns to its habitat in Training Area 17A following data collection Earth Week’s turtle survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2025. Wildlife biologists monitor the species annually to help assess ecological impacts and inform future conservation strategies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)