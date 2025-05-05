Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island

A Woodland Box Turtle returns to its habitat in Training Area 17A following data collection Earth Week’s turtle survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2025. Wildlife biologists monitor the species annually to help assess ecological impacts and inform future conservation strategies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 14:31
|Photo ID:
|9021441
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-BD665-1019
|Resolution:
|4492x2989
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
