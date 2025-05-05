Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Searching for Turtles on Mulberry Island [Image 5 of 6]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A Woodland Box Turtle returns to its habitat in Training Area 17A following data collection Earth Week’s turtle survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2025. Wildlife biologists monitor the species annually to help assess ecological impacts and inform future conservation strategies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 14:31
    Photo ID: 9021441
    VIRIN: 250422-F-BD665-1019
    Resolution: 4492x2989
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    JBLE, Earth Week 2025, Turtle Search, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Wildlife Biology

