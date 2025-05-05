Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW executes 24-hour operations during NORI [Image 7 of 7]

    6th ARW executes 24-hour operations during NORI

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Troy Dennis, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, reads a pre-flight checklist during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. MacDill AFB generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 14:17
    Photo ID: 9018444
    VIRIN: 250502-F-IA158-1087
    Resolution: 7621x5081
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ARW executes 24-hour operations during NORI [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

