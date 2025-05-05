Aircrew members assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron load equipment onto a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The Air Force maintains and validates high standards of readiness through periodic inspections required by the nuclear mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 14:17
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
This work, 6th ARW executes 24-hour operations during NORI [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Foster