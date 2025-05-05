Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW executes 24-hour operations during NORI [Image 4 of 7]

    6th ARW executes 24-hour operations during NORI

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Aircrew members assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron load equipment onto a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The Air Force maintains and validates high standards of readiness through periodic inspections required by the nuclear mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 14:17
    Photo ID: 9018429
    VIRIN: 250502-F-IA158-1176
    Resolution: 7237x4071
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    6th Air Refueling Wing, NORI, KC-135, air refueling, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Strategic Command

