6th ARW executes 24-hour operations during NORI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Troy Dennis, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, right, discusses pre-flight details with Capt. Christopher Jones, 50th ARS pilot, during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. MacDill AFB generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)