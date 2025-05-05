U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victor Speedling, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reads a technical order during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The Air Force maintains and validates high standards of readiness through periodic inspections required by the nuclear mission, such as the NORI. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 14:17
|Photo ID:
|9018428
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-IA158-1215
|Resolution:
|7484x4989
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th ARW executes 24-hour operations during NORI [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.