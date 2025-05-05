6th ARW executes 24-hour operations during NORI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victor Speedling, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reads a technical order during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The Air Force maintains and validates high standards of readiness through periodic inspections required by the nuclear mission, such as the NORI. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)