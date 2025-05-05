6th ARW executes 24-hour operations during NORI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron discuss technical order materials during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. MacDill AFB generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)