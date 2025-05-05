Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton (back right), the incoming 29th Infantry Division CSM, speaks to a crowd of Soldiers, family members and Finnish Defense Force partners May 3, 2025, as part of a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Barfoot post stadium, Fort Barfoot, Va. “We are entering an era where the battlefield is evolving faster than ever before,” Saxton said. “Our adversaries are watching. They are adapting, and so must we. We will remain ready, not just for the battles that we expect, but for the challenges we can’t yet see.” (Photo by Master Sgt. Chad Menegay, 29th Infantry Division)
