Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM

    FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    29th Infantry Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton (back right), the incoming 29th Infantry Division CSM, speaks to a crowd of Soldiers, family members and Finnish Defense Force partners May 3, 2025, as part of a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Barfoot post stadium, Fort Barfoot, Va. “We are entering an era where the battlefield is evolving faster than ever before,” Saxton said. “Our adversaries are watching. They are adapting, and so must we. We will remain ready, not just for the battles that we expect, but for the challenges we can’t yet see.” (Photo by Master Sgt. Chad Menegay, 29th Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 09:04
    Photo ID: 9017531
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-WA652-5540
    Resolution: 5394x3596
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM
    Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM
    Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM
    Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM
    Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Virginia National Guard
    change of responsibility
    Maryland National Guard
    Army National Guard
    senior enlisted leader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download