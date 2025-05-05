Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM

Photo By Chad Menegay | Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton (left), the incoming 29th Infantry Division CSM,...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton (left), the incoming 29th Infantry Division CSM, accepts the 29th’s organizational colors from Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno, the 29th commander, May 3, 2025, as part of a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Barfoot post stadium, Fort Barfoot, Va. “Saxton’s extensive operational background from artillery, to cavalry to infantry and aviation has prepared him well for the challenges ahead,” DiNonno said. (Photo by Master Sgt. Chad Menegay, 29th Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

FORT BARFOOT, Va. — The 29th Infantry Division welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton as its new senior enlisted leader in a change of responsibility ceremony May 3, 2025, at the Fort Barfoot post stadium.



Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno, the 29th Infantry Division commander, presided over the ceremony and passed the organization’s colors from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy M. Hawley to Saxton.



“The change of responsibility is more than a tradition; it is a visible reminder of the Army’s commitment to leadership, continuity and trust,” DiNonno said. “We recognize the service of the outgoing and the promise of the incoming.”



Saxton last served as command sergeant major for the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade out of Middle River, Md.



He deployed to Iraq from 2007 to 2008 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and has held job titles over the years such as operations sergeant major, first sergeant, effects NCO, fire support sergeant, operations NCO, cannoneer gunner and howitzer section chief.



“Saxton’s extensive operational background from artillery, to cavalry to infantry and aviation has prepared him well for the challenges ahead,” DiNonno said. “A combat proven leader, Command Sergeant Major Saxton has demonstrated time and again the ability to build disciplined, cohesive teams that excel under pressure.”



Saxton said that he understands the weight of responsibility entrusted in him and is committed to honoring the proud history of the 29th.



“We are entering an era where the battlefield is evolving faster than ever before,” Saxton said. “Our adversaries are watching. They are adapting, and so must we. We will remain ready, not just for the battles that we expect, but for the challenges we can’t yet see.”



Saxton recognized Hawley’s “lasting impact” on the division and said that the division is stronger due to his service.



Hawley thanked 29th Soldiers, key leaders, his family and Finnish Defense Force partners in attendance, saying that leaving the division is difficult because of the positive momentum he has witnessed the 29th build toward being ready for new missions.



“You all have been knocking it out of the park, and I will always be extremely honored that I got to work with you,” Hawley said. “You are the best that the National Guard has to offer. I have no doubt you will blow all these upcoming training exercises away.”



As the 29th CSM, Hawley was a driving force in enhancing operational readiness, Soldier development and resilience programs, DiNonno said.



“Most notably under his leadership the 29th Infantry Division has answered our nation’s call during pivotal missions, including Operation Immediate Response in Poland in 2024,” DiNonno said.



Hawley served as the 29th CSM since August of 2023 and will now depart to the role of Virginia Army National Guard CSM.