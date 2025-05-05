Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM [Image 3 of 5]

    Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM

    FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    29th Infantry Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton, the incoming 29th Infantry Division CSM, accepts responsibility as the 29th’s senior enlisted leader May 3, 2025, as part of a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Barfoot post stadium, Fort Barfoot, Va. Saxton deployed to Iraq from 2007 to 2008 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and has held job titles over the years such as operations sergeant major, first sergeant, effects NCO, fire support sergeant, operations NCO, cannoneer gunner and howitzer section chief. (Photo by Master Sgt. Chad Menegay, 29th Infantry Division)

    leadership
    Virginia National Guard
    change of responsibility
    Maryland National Guard
    Army National Guard
    senior enlisted leader

