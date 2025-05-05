Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton, the incoming 29th Infantry Division CSM, accepts responsibility as the 29th’s senior enlisted leader May 3, 2025, as part of a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Barfoot post stadium, Fort Barfoot, Va. Saxton deployed to Iraq from 2007 to 2008 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and has held job titles over the years such as operations sergeant major, first sergeant, effects NCO, fire support sergeant, operations NCO, cannoneer gunner and howitzer section chief. (Photo by Master Sgt. Chad Menegay, 29th Infantry Division)