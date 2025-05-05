Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton, the incoming 29th Infantry Division CSM, speaks to a crowd of Soldiers, family members and Finnish Defense Force partners May 3, 2025, as part of a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Barfoot post stadium, Fort Barfoot, Va. Saxton said that he understands the weight of responsibility entrusted in him and is committed to honoring the proud history of the 29th. (Photo by Master Sgt. Chad Menegay, 29th Infantry Division)