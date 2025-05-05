Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton, the incoming 29th Infantry Division CSM, speaks to a crowd of Soldiers, family members and Finnish Defense Force partners May 3, 2025, as part of a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Barfoot post stadium, Fort Barfoot, Va. Saxton said that he understands the weight of responsibility entrusted in him and is committed to honoring the proud history of the 29th. (Photo by Master Sgt. Chad Menegay, 29th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 09:04
|Photo ID:
|9017530
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-WA652-1291
|Resolution:
|1838x1225
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM
No keywords found.