Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM

Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy M. Hawley (left), the outgoing 29th Infantry Division CSM; Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno (center), the 29th commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton, the incoming 29th CSM, salute the American flag during the “Star-Spangled Banner” May 3, 2025, as part of a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Barfoot post stadium, Fort Barfoot, Va. “The change of responsibility is more than a tradition; it is a visible reminder of the Army’s commitment to leadership, continuity and trust,” DiNonno said. (Photo by Master Sgt. Chad Menegay, 29th Infantry Division)