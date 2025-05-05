Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton (left), the incoming 29th Infantry Division CSM, accepts the 29th’s organizational colors from Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno, the 29th commander, May 3, 2025, as part of a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Barfoot post stadium, Fort Barfoot, Va. “Saxton’s extensive operational background from artillery, to cavalry to infantry and aviation has prepared him well for the challenges ahead,” DiNonno said. (Photo by Master Sgt. Chad Menegay, 29th Infantry Division)