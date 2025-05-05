Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Saxton (left), the incoming 29th Infantry Division CSM, accepts the 29th’s organizational colors from Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno, the 29th commander, May 3, 2025, as part of a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Barfoot post stadium, Fort Barfoot, Va. “Saxton’s extensive operational background from artillery, to cavalry to infantry and aviation has prepared him well for the challenges ahead,” DiNonno said. (Photo by Master Sgt. Chad Menegay, 29th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 09:04
|Photo ID:
|9017527
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-WA652-4366
|Resolution:
|5459x3639
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blue and Gray division welcomes new CSM
