    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25 [Image 16 of 19]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Tyler Deornellas, a aircraft rescue and firefighting specialist with Marine Wing
    Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1 st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of
    Texas, and a guest spray a firehose during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air
    Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni
    Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a
    cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps
    photo by Cpl. Brian Long)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

