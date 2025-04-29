Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Tyler Deornellas, a aircraft rescue and firefighting specialist with Marine Wing

Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1 st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of

Texas, and a guest spray a firehose during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air

Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni

Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a

cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps

photo by Cpl. Brian Long)