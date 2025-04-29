Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests pose for a photo with U.S. Marines and Sailors during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-

MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community

and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine

Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)