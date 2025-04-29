A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron
(VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and F-35B Lighting II aircraft with
Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, MAG-12, 1st MAW, conduct a flight demonstration
during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at
MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to
strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual
support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9014225
|VIRIN:
|250504-M-BL115-1309
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|505.34 KB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25 [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.