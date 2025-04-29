Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron

(VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and F-35B Lighting II aircraft with

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, MAG-12, 1st MAW, conduct a flight demonstration

during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at

MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to

strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual

support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)