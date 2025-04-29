Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

Guests walk to the flight line during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station
Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship
Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange
that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian
Long)
05.03.2025
05.05.2025
|9014235
|250504-M-BL115-1468
|5184x3456
|1.88 MB
IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|3
|0
