A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter, left, with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron
(HMLA) 169, currently assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, a U.S. Marine
Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 462, currently
assigned to MAG 36, 1 st MAW, center, and a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter, right, with
Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a
flight demonstration during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is
hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that
highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian
Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9014240
|VIRIN:
|250504-M-BL115-1776
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|916.31 KB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25 [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.