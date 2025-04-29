Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter, left, with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron

(HMLA) 169, currently assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, a U.S. Marine

Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 462, currently

assigned to MAG 36, 1 st MAW, center, and a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter, right, with

Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a

flight demonstration during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is

hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that

highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian

Long)