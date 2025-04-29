Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25 [Image 14 of 19]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter, left, with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron
    (HMLA) 169, currently assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, a U.S. Marine
    Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 462, currently
    assigned to MAG 36, 1 st MAW, center, and a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter, right, with
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a
    flight demonstration during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is
    hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that
    highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian
    Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 04:21
    Photo ID: 9014240
    VIRIN: 250504-M-BL115-1776
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 916.31 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25 [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airshow
    open house
    JMSDF
    FD25
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FriendshipDay25

