Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

An explosive charge detonates as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration behind staged

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force T-5 aircraft with the JMSDF White Arrows, during the Japan

Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni,

Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen

relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support

between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)