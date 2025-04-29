Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

An explosive charge detonates as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration behind staged
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force T-5 aircraft with the JMSDF White Arrows, during the Japan
Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni,
Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen
relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support
between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9014238
|VIRIN:
|250504-M-BL115-1603
|Resolution:
|2918x1945
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
