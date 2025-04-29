U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Wesley Simina, center, poses for a photo with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and U.S. Ambassador to FSM Jennifer Johnson during Koehler’s visit to Pohnpei, May 2, 2025. The visit to FSM underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)