Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Jennifer Johnson, left, conducts a country-team meeting with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during Koehler’s visit to Pohnpei, May 2, 2025. The visit to FSM underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 21:41
    Photo ID: 9012329
    VIRIN: 250502-N-UL352-1065
    Resolution: 7072x5051
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Micronesia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Ambassador
    COMPACFLT
    U.S. Navy
    FSM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download