U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Jennifer Johnson, left, greets Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, upon his arrival to Pohnpei, May 1, 2025. The visit to FSM underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)