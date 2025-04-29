U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Jennifer Johnson, right, and Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, pose for a photo during a visit to Pohnpei, May 2, 2025. The visit to FSM underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
