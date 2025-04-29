U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Jennifer Johnson, right, and Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, pose for a photo during a visit to Pohnpei, May 2, 2025. The visit to FSM underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)