U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Wesley Simina meets with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and U.S. Ambassador to FSM Jennifer Johnson during Koehler’s visit to Pohnpei, May 2, 2025. The visit to FSM underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
