U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Jennifer Johnson, left, conducts a country-team meeting with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis during Koehler’s visit to Pohnpei, May 2, 2025. The visit to FSM underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)