Members of the local populace watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The “Thunderbirds” performances support Air Force recruiting efforts and foster patriotism by showcasing airpower to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9012242
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-LD599-1484
|Resolution:
|6757x4826
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.