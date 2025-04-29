Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Wayne County community watch as a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle completes a live fire demo during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for the public to connect with the Airmen and experience the capability of the Air Force firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)