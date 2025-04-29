Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 3 of 5]

    Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    A member of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025.
    The “Thunderbirds” performances support Air Force recruiting efforts and foster patriotism by showcasing airpower to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)

    TAGS

    WingsOverWayne
    WOW25
    WoWNC
    wingsoverwayne2025

