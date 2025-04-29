The Smoke and Thunder Jet Truck performs during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The event showcased genuine aerial precision capabilities to gain public support for the Air Force.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9012237
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-LD599-1041
|Resolution:
|4250x2833
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.