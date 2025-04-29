Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the local area points at an A-10C Warthog static display during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The static displays allowed visitors to interact and learn more about the aircraft and their mission.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)