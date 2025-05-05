Seymour Johnson hosts Wings Over Wayne 2025 Open House

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. - Military and civilian aircraft soared over Eastern North Carolina May 3-4 as Seymour Johnson Air Force Base hosted its 2025 Wings Over Wayne Open House.



Biennially, the public is invited onto base to witness the strength, heritage and core principles of the U.S. Air Force. This year, SJAFB entertained over 120,000 personnel showcasing military and civilian aviation through aerial performances, a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) hangar and aircraft displays.



“This is more than just an airshow, it’s a demonstration of American airpower, a showcase of teamwork and a celebration of community,” said Maj. Ryan Young, Wings Over Wayne Open House Director. “Our Airmen and partners have worked tirelessly to make this event a success, and we’re proud to open our gates to share what we do.”



Wings Over Wayne featured aerial acts like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and KC-46’s as well as various civilian performers. They performed tactical demonstrations and aerobatic stunts. On the flightline, visitors saw more than 30 static aircraft displays, including the B-1 Lancers, A-10 Warthog, along with other aircraft from Air Force bases across the country.



One of the weekend’s biggest hits was the STEM Hangar, which gave children and students hands-on experience with drone simulations, flight controls, and robotics.

“The STEM hangar is about planting seeds,” said Lt. Col. Bridgett Fitzsimmons, Wings Over Wayne Open House Assistant Director. “We hope it sparks interest in the next generation of engineers, technicians and even future pilots.”



Planning for the Wings Over Wayne Open House begins more than 12 months in advance and involves coordination across dozens of base agencies, vendors, volunteers and sponsors.



The impact of Wings Over Wayne remains both in the memories created and the bonds strengthened between SJAFB and the community it serves.

