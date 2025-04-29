Kentucky Command Chief Warrant Officer changes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rickey Skelton, outgoing command chief warrant officer, speaks at the command chief warrant officer change of responsibility at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky. on April 29, 2025. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jennifer Ritchie was appointed as the Kentucky Army National Guard command chief warrant officer during the ceremony, held previously by Skelton. (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson)