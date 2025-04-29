Kentucky Command Chief Warrant Officer changes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jennifer Ritchie stands at attention while Brig. Gen. Joseph Lear, director of the joint staff, removes Ritchie’s branch insignia at the command chief warrant officer change of responsibility at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky. on April 29, 2025. Ritchie was appointed as the Kentucky Army National Guard command chief warrant officer during the ceremony, held previously by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rickey Skelton. (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson)